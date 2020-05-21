Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Disha Patani Treats Fans with New Pictures of Her Pet Bella

In the latest update on Disha Patani’s Instagram timeline, we saw glimpses of her adorable pooch Bella.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disha Patani Treats Fans with New Pictures of Her Pet Bella
In the latest update on Disha Patani’s Instagram timeline, we saw glimpses of her adorable pooch Bella.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s love for her pets isn’t a secret. Earlier this year, in a Twitter interaction with her fans, the Malang actress had revealed that she has four pets -Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety.

Now, in the latest update on Disha’s Instagram timeline, we saw glimpses of her adorable pooch Bella.

Sharing the series of photos, Disha wrote, “Bella”. Bella has received lots of love and hearts from Disha’s online family. One of the first comments came from Krishna Shroff, who wrote, “Need to Squeeze her ASAP”.

View this post on Instagram

Bella🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Earlier, Disha had uploaded a picture of herself and Bella with play mode on.

Captioning the post, Disha had written Bella and had tagged an account solely dedicated to her pets @bellajasminegokukeety.

View this post on Instagram

🌸 bella @bellajasminegokukeety

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

On the acting front, Disha will next be seen Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The flick has been directed by Prabhu Deva. Both the actors were last seen together in Bharat.

She will also appear in Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain 2. The flick is a sequel to 2014 hit Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading