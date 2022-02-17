Disha Patani Will Surely Motivate You As She Lifts 80 Kg Weights In Latest Workout Video

If you are also struggling to keep up the motivation for a workout, Disha Patani’s latest social media post is all you need to see. The Radhe actress never fails to impress fans with her workout posts. Once again, the actress is setting fitness goals with her latest Instagram video.

On Thursday, Disha Patani dropped a video on her Instagram handle which proves that she can surely give tough competition to Bollywood’s biggest fitness enthusiasts including the rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. In the video, she can be seen lifting 80kg weights, doing 5 rack pulls. Needless to say, the video proves why Disha has been bestowed upon a few interesting tags like ‘hottest actress’, ‘fashionista’ and ‘fitness freak’ by her millions of fans.

Check Out Disha Patani’s Workout Video Here:

Fans are completely impressed with Disha’s weight lifting video. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff was quick to drop fire emojis in the comment section. “You’re fireee," she wrote.

This is not the first time that Disha Patani is setting fire on social media with a glimpse of her fitness routine. The actress often demonstrates how effortlessly she can lift weights and do different exercises, including flying kicks among others. Check out some of the other videos which prove why Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast.

On the work front, Disha Patani recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Apart from this, Disha also has Ek Villain 2 releasing this year.

