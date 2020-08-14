Take the pledge to vote

Disha Patani's Denim on Denim Ensemble is Perfect Off-duty Look, See Pic

Disha Patani shares make up and styling tips in her latest social media posts. Take a look.

Trending Desk

August 14, 2020
Disha Patani's Denim on Denim Ensemble is Perfect Off-duty Look
Besides her roles in films, Disha Patani, is known for her dancing chops and for her OOTDs. With her envy-inducing frame and gorgeous tresses, there’s hardly a look she can’t pull off with seamless ease.

One look at her Instagram timeline is enough to plumb that she chips in to the ‘less is more’ school of thought. Denim shorts teamed with crop tops makes way into her off-duty wardrobe.

Disha chose denim-on-denim to make her admirers go weak in the knees. She picked a pair of shorts jeans, burnt orange bikini and denim jacket. Legs for days, that’s right. Disha decided to say bye-bye to her accessories in her don’t mess with me look. She chose to pair her ensemble with seamless makeup and shiny, loose waves. The casual chic outfit will surely amp up your cool quotient, and make your date night a fashionable affair.

Additionally, Disha is busy schooling her followers in the beauty department. Disha has made makeup tutorials Instagram worthy with her close-up sun-drenched selfies. Amid lockdown, she spent more time at home to give a peek into tips for good hair days and flawless skin.

Disha was last seen in romantic thriller Malang directed by Mohit Suri. The film, released on February 7, starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in main roles. Disha next has to work on the upcoming film, Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai which stars her Bharat co-star, Salman Khan in lead. Disha will also be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

