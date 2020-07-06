Disha Patani's Million Dollar Smile Will Make You Feel All Warm And Fuzzy
Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself flaunting her beautiful smile at the camera.
Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself flaunting her beautiful smile at the camera.
Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a stunning new picture of herself on social media.
Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie of herself flaunting her beautiful smile at the camera. The actress is seen sporting a no make-up look and let hair open.
She captioned the image with a pink flower emoji.
Disha had earlier shared a video of herself clipping her dogs nails.
On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.
The film is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors.
Mohit Suri's directorial "Malang" is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed.
Disha will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to coronavirus pandemic.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jabra Elite Active 75t Review: Wireless Earbuds That Are Brilliant Everywhere Including The Gym
- Long Before PPE Suits: Why Did Bubonic Plague Doctors Wear Those Strange Beaked Masks?
- July 6, 2019 | Rohit Sharma Becomes Only Batsman to Score Five Centuries in a World Cup
- Four Compact SUVs Among Top 10 Best-Selling Cars in India, New Trend Seen for the First Time
- Anisha Padukone Shares Sweet Wish for 'Jijaji' Ranveer Singh's Birthday