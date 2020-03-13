Disha Patani's Red Bodycon Dress is a Party Must-have

Disha Patani never fails to amaze her fans with her glamorous look. The actress once again made heads turn as she stepped out in a red bodycon dress for Malang success bash held on March 12.

Disha just stole the spotlight with minimal make-up. The Bharat actress not only made a style statement with her dress but also let the outfit do the talking by flaunting her curves. At an earlier success party of Malang held last month, Disha had stepped out in style and now her new avatar also makes it to the party 'must have' list.

Besides Disha, other team members of Malang were also present at the success bash. Aditya Roy Kapoor looked handsome in a maroon casual t-shirt, while Anil Kapoor, taking precaution against coronavirus, as he arrived wearing a face mask. Kunal Kemmu was also snapped at the success party in a dashing black jacket.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Mohit, in an interview with ETimes, revealed that he is planning to come up with a sequel of Malang. Disha, meanwhile, will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. The actress is also working with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan on the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Disha, who shot to fame with her Bollywood debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), has acted in Telugu films too. She also featured in Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga (2017) with Jackie Chan.

