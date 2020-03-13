Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Disha Patani's Red Bodycon Dress is a Party Must-have

Disha gracefully posed for the paparazzi in her red dress as she arrived at the success party of her film 'Malang' in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 13, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disha Patani's Red Bodycon Dress is a Party Must-have
Disha Patani

Disha Patani never fails to amaze her fans with her glamorous look. The actress once again made heads turn as she stepped out in a red bodycon dress for Malang success bash held on March 12.

Disha just stole the spotlight with minimal make-up. The Bharat actress not only made a style statement with her dress but also let the outfit do the talking by flaunting her curves. At an earlier success party of Malang held last month, Disha had stepped out in style and now her new avatar also makes it to the party 'must have' list.

Besides Disha, other team members of Malang were also present at the success bash. Aditya Roy Kapoor looked handsome in a maroon casual t-shirt, while Anil Kapoor, taking precaution against coronavirus, as he arrived wearing a face mask. Kunal Kemmu was also snapped at the success party in a dashing black jacket.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Mohit, in an interview with ETimes, revealed that he is planning to come up with a sequel of Malang. Disha, meanwhile, will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. The actress is also working with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan on the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Disha, who shot to fame with her Bollywood debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), has acted in Telugu films too. She also featured in Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga (2017) with Jackie Chan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram