Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Disha Patani’s Sunkissed Pic Will Light up Your Day

Disha Patani flaunted her natural glow, dressed in a floral and breezy outfit. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disha Patani’s Sunkissed Pic Will Light up Your Day
Actress Disha Patani

Leave it to Disha Patani to treat her online family with the most stunning social media posts and she will never disappoint. The latest post shared by the actress is the proof. Disha decided to post a gorgeous sun-kissed photo of herself on Instagram and fans think it is drool-worthy. Dressed in a summery chic dress, Disha doles out the perfect fashion goals for you this season.

She left her long tresses open and opted for a sleek chain to wear around her neck. Fans also admired her perfect natural makeup with nude lips and dewy face. To complement her floral printed outfit, she dropped a flower emoji in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha has been lately missing her shoot days and vacations. The actress is known for taking social media by a storm with her dazzling posts. Just a day back, she shared a jaw-dropping throwback from one of her past holidays. The actress is seen wearing a black beach outfit flaunting her flawless skin.

View this post on Instagram

Take me back 🌊🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha also took to her Instagram stories to share behind-the-scenes (BTS) boomerang videos from one of the photoshoots she was a part of.

do

Disha was last seen in romantic thriller Malang directed by Mohit Suri. The film, released on February 7, starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in main roles. Disha next has to work on the upcoming film, Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai which features her Bharat co-star, Salman Khan in lead. Disha will also be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading