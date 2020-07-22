Disha Patani’s Sunkissed Pic Will Light up Your Day

Leave it to Disha Patani to treat her online family with the most stunning social media posts and she will never disappoint. The latest post shared by the actress is the proof. Disha decided to post a gorgeous sun-kissed photo of herself on Instagram and fans think it is drool-worthy. Dressed in a summery chic dress, Disha doles out the perfect fashion goals for you this season.

She left her long tresses open and opted for a sleek chain to wear around her neck. Fans also admired her perfect natural makeup with nude lips and dewy face. To complement her floral printed outfit, she dropped a flower emoji in the caption.

Disha has been lately missing her shoot days and vacations. The actress is known for taking social media by a storm with her dazzling posts. Just a day back, she shared a jaw-dropping throwback from one of her past holidays. The actress is seen wearing a black beach outfit flaunting her flawless skin.

Disha also took to her Instagram stories to share behind-the-scenes (BTS) boomerang videos from one of the photoshoots she was a part of.

Disha was last seen in romantic thriller Malang directed by Mohit Suri. The film, released on February 7, starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in main roles. Disha next has to work on the upcoming film, Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai which features her Bharat co-star, Salman Khan in lead. Disha will also be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.