Disha Patani's Sunkissed Selfie Finds a Fan in Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna

Krishna Shroff asked for Disha Patani's secret to flawless skin when the Malang actress posted a no makeup selfie.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
Disha Patani's Sunkissed Selfie Finds a Fan in Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna
Krishna Shroff asked for Disha Patani's secret to flawless skin when the Malang actress posted a no makeup selfie.

Disha Patani keeps up a steady flow of pictures and updates on her social media pages so that fans do not miss the actress during the lockdown. She posted a no make-up selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, which received a lot of praise from her friends in the industry.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is a good friend of Disha's and she too commented on the photo, asking the Baaghi 2 actress about the secret to her flawless skin. "Your skin is freaking AMAZING! What you using? @dishapatani," she commented, to which Disha replied, "@kishushroff look who is talking, you're flawless..."

In the photo, the Malang actress is seen sporting a black T-shirt with the anime character Goku printed on it. Disha's sister Khushboo, actress Elli Avram too commented on the photo. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. It has been reported said that the makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa have approached Disha Patani to perform a special song alongside Allu Arjun in the film.

