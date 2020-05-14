Disha Patani's Sunkissed Selfie Finds a Fan in Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna

Disha Patani keeps up a steady flow of pictures and updates on her social media pages so that fans do not miss the actress during the lockdown. She posted a no make-up selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, which received a lot of praise from her friends in the industry.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is a good friend of Disha's and she too commented on the photo, asking the Baaghi 2 actress about the secret to her flawless skin. "Your skin is freaking AMAZING! What you using? @dishapatani," she commented, to which Disha replied, "@kishushroff look who is talking, you're flawless..."

In the photo, the Malang actress is seen sporting a black T-shirt with the anime character Goku printed on it. Disha's sister Khushboo, actress Elli Avram too commented on the photo. Take a look:

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. It has been reported said that the makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa have approached Disha Patani to perform a special song alongside Allu Arjun in the film.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365