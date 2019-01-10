GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Disney Sensation Zendaya to Debut First Collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger

The Paris show will combine Tommy Hilfiger's "Americana heritage, Zendaya's confidence and optimism, and the city's iconic elements.

Updated:January 10, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
Image: Getty Images
Actress Zendaya is set to debut her first collaboration with American clothing company Tommy Hilfiger during the Paris Fashion Week 2019.

Her collection will debut on March 2, reports independent.co.uk.

The actor, who launched her first clothing line in 2013, was announced as a global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger in October 2018. Since then, she and the designer have been working together on the Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection.



The Paris show will combine the brand's "Americana heritage, Zendaya's confidence and optimism, and the city's iconic elements", according to Women's Wear Daily.

All of the products featured in the show will be available for consumers in more than 70 countries around the world to purchase immediately after the catwalk.



Tommy Hilfiger has released a series of videos on social media teasing its upcoming show, in which a woman in casual clothing traipses around the French capital with a camera.

Hilfiger expressed his admiration for Zendaya's work ethic when the news of their partnership was announced last year.



"Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself," he said.

"Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand."

Zendaya spoke about the positive impact fashion can have when discussing their collaboration.

"Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes. It's a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering," said the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star.

