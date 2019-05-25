English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Ditch the Difficult Diet for Healthy Living
Scroll down for some basic fitness tips to follow.
Image for the representational purpose only (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Fitness is very important. But any drastic change you make in your lifestyle will not be sustainable.
According to celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, it is important to give up a difficult eating pattern as a difficult diet will not help.
"If you need to make a permanent change, small tweaks will help you attain the goal. Only small tweaks and lifestyle hack will actually show the change. Keeping in mind the basic diet and healthy eating habits will help. Eating less doesn't help but eating right does," added Makhija, who came in support of the anthology "Healthy Binge" which will air in June on Sony BBC Earth.
She has shared some basic fitness tips:
* Never eat large meals in large gaps. Eat every 2 hours and in small quantities.
* Don't do extreme physical activity. Do timely exercise and periodically.
* Never compromise on eating as it differs from person to person. The quality of the food is extremely important but the quantity is not.
* Consume water. Eating food is important but ignoring water will ruin all the efforts. Having water from time to time is very important for the proper working of your body.
* Having a balanced diet is extremely important. Don't go with trends but learn to eat balanced food that will help in the long run.
At the moment, she is working on her third book which "describes what to eat and what not to because a millennial should know their diet at a very early stage".
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
According to celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, it is important to give up a difficult eating pattern as a difficult diet will not help.
"If you need to make a permanent change, small tweaks will help you attain the goal. Only small tweaks and lifestyle hack will actually show the change. Keeping in mind the basic diet and healthy eating habits will help. Eating less doesn't help but eating right does," added Makhija, who came in support of the anthology "Healthy Binge" which will air in June on Sony BBC Earth.
She has shared some basic fitness tips:
* Never eat large meals in large gaps. Eat every 2 hours and in small quantities.
* Don't do extreme physical activity. Do timely exercise and periodically.
* Never compromise on eating as it differs from person to person. The quality of the food is extremely important but the quantity is not.
* Consume water. Eating food is important but ignoring water will ruin all the efforts. Having water from time to time is very important for the proper working of your body.
* Having a balanced diet is extremely important. Don't go with trends but learn to eat balanced food that will help in the long run.
At the moment, she is working on her third book which "describes what to eat and what not to because a millennial should know their diet at a very early stage".
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju' After He Supports Indian Cricket Team
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results