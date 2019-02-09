LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ditch the High Heels: Women Prefer Running the World in Sneakers

According to a research 36 per cent of women confessed that they would prefer wearing sneakers over heels for any given occasion.

Updated:February 9, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Ladies, it's time to bid adieu to the stylish 6 inch Louboutin as sneakers are here to save the day or rather the feet.

It's finally proven that trainers or sneakers are not just for running marathons as you can wear them even to you first dates and almost anywhere, as long as you've picked the right style.

Yes, you've read that right. According to a research 36 per cent of women confessed that they would choose sneakers over heels for a date.

According to a new study, which looked into women's shoe habits, women, worldwide, are ditching their stylish stilettos for trainers and brogues.

The research also states that women who wore less glamorous looking shoes have found their perfect match which busts the myth of heels being a tool look extra glamorous.

On the other hand, 44 per cent men also confessed that they are not bother if women ditch heels for sneakers and agreed that they should wear comfortable trainers even on their first date.

When it comes to style trends, towards the end of 2018 the world took inspiration not from the supermodel. We are talking about Dad sneakers that you slipped into as a kid. Initially, we snickered a little when the Burberry and MSGM models teamed dad sneakers with their gowns until Bella Hadid hit the streets with a bra top giving it a nod.

Fashionista and film producer, Rhea Kapoor carried this trend with a twist when she dressed as a runaway bridesmaid in ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosal outfit for her sister Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

Deepika Padukone also wore her signature white sneakers with her red bridal shimmery dress at her Bollywood wedding reception.





The trend was not big on style but definitely big on comfort and super affordable as all you needed to do was convince your dad to lend you his shoes while he jogged in his front yard.








