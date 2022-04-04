Ditch Your Regular Face Wash For This Homemade Powder For Acne-Free Skin

Does a regular face wash or soap make your face dry and stretchy? How about creating a personalised, homemade face wash that caters to the unique needs of your skin? That’s right! It’s time we ditch chemical-laden facial foams and switch to natural powder cleansers that you can easily prepare at home using simple, everyday ingredients.

The best part is that they are quite affordable, safe on your skin and offer myriad beauty benefits! From dealing with acne, dryness, greasiness, or even pigmentation, these daily homemade face washes work as custom skincare solutions without shelling a bomb!

So, what are you waiting for? Time to put on the beautician cloak and whip up some magic at home!

Ingredients

Orange Peel Powder - 1 part

Rose Petal Powder - 1 part

Multani Mitti - 1 part

Turmeric – Just a pinch

Rose Water - as required

Mix all the ingredients to make a mixture of powder. Store it in an air-tight jar.

How to use it?

Measure out the necessary amount of face wash powder and mix it with water or any other liquid of your choice.

Create a smooth paste and apply it to a damp face.

Apply little circular movements on the face. Do not rub too hard.

Rinse with regular or lukewarm water.

Finish with a moisturiser.

What are the benefits?

Orange peel has vitamin C and antioxidants in abundance, and it cleanses your skin by eliminating oiliness, grime, and germs. Orange peel’s acidic nature can also brighten your skin and reduce blemishes. It also evens out your skin tone.

Furthermore, the nutrients in the Roses will nourish your skin incredibly well. It softens the skin, acts as a toner, and keeps the skin smooth and moisturised, keeping your appearance healthy and luminous from within.

Turmeric is the most potent antibacterial and antifungal plant known to mankind. It is more effective than any skin lightener in keeping acne at bay, slowing skin ageing, protecting against environmental damage, healing scars, and making your skin sparkle.

