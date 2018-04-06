Divya Khosla Kumar to Catwalk at Menswear Show

ctress-director Divya Khosla Kumar has been roped in to walk the ramp for designer Parul J. Maurya, who will showcase a menswear line at Vaunt International Fashioner Week.The show, to be held at The Umrao Hotel in Delhi on Saturday, will see Divya flaunting a special outfit made for her as Maurya's collection is for men."I am excited to walk the ramp for Parul J Maurya who is showcasing her menswear collection at Vaunt International Fashioner Week. I am so excited for the event and looking forward to being a part of it," Divya said in a statement.The designer will showcase 'Traveller', which signifies the new era of menswear and is for the modern age man who loves travelling, exploring, who is playful and free-spirited.Inspired by the boho-traveller, the collection comprises of cotton drapes, Indo-western bomber jackets, sleek printed tuxedos, and knitted hoodies.