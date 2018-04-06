English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Divya Khosla Kumar to Catwalk at Menswear Show
The show, to be held at The Umrao Hotel in Delhi on Saturday, will see Divya flaunting a special outfit made for her as Maurya's collection is for men.
Image: Instagram/ Divya Khosla Kumar
ctress-director Divya Khosla Kumar has been roped in to walk the ramp for designer Parul J. Maurya, who will showcase a menswear line at Vaunt International Fashioner Week.
"I am excited to walk the ramp for Parul J Maurya who is showcasing her menswear collection at Vaunt International Fashioner Week. I am so excited for the event and looking forward to being a part of it," Divya said in a statement.
The designer will showcase 'Traveller', which signifies the new era of menswear and is for the modern age man who loves travelling, exploring, who is playful and free-spirited.
Inspired by the boho-traveller, the collection comprises of cotton drapes, Indo-western bomber jackets, sleek printed tuxedos, and knitted hoodies.
