Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya Bring Home Bappa for the First Time, See Pics

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of their celebration. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “They say He comes to you when He wants to. He finds a way. Our Ganu was love at first sight. Stayed with us only a short while giving us positivity and peace for the times to come. Ganpati bappa morya!#EcofriendlyGanpati #DiveksFirst (sic).”

While ‘DiVek’ can be seen twinning in the shade of pink, they look super adorable in the pictures. Commenting on Divyanka’s post, Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava wrote, “Having him come over is the most beautiful feeling ever!!! Godbless you guys with more and more happiness! Next year Gannu bhaiyya ko company dene keliye koi Baal Ganesha hona chahiye (Next year, there should be a little one to give Lord Ganesha company)! #sorrybutnotsorry”.

Meanwhile, Vivek also shared the pictures of Ganpati celebration on his Instagram. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Wishing everyone health (with the best immunity) and happiness. To new beginnings, our first. Ganpati bappa morya!#GaneshChaturthi".

Recently Vivek and Divyanka had celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple had fallen in love on the sets of the serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and they got married on July 8, 2016. ‘DiVek’ has been giving marriage goals to their fans with their ‘match made in heaven’ chemistry.