Divyanka Tripathi 'Looking for Some Ab-normal Times'
Actress Divyanka Tripathi does not want anything too eye-popping, and is searching for normal times.
While people are adjusting to the new normal amidst the pandemic, the telly star is looking for "ab-normal times".
Divyanka posted on Instagram on Sunday: "Looking for some ab-normal times. Fatigued by current normalcy - Bollywood slip-ups and scathings, political or media moves, pandemic numbers, or anything too eye-popping."
But she clarified that she is "not sad!"
"Just pondering over the fact that how easily we accept an imposed life. Not choose our own path, daily conversations we indulge in, and pieces of information we gulp in," Divyanka wrote.
She concluded her post by writing: "Let's take our soul's reigns in our hands," along with a photo of herself with a mask on.
