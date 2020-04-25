Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Divyanka Tripathi Shares Her Grocery Shopping Experience Amidst Lockdown

Divyanka Tripathi shared her experience of stepping out to buy groceries amid the coronavirus lockdown. She narrated it on her Instagram stories.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Divyanka Tripathi Shares Her Grocery Shopping Experience Amidst Lockdown
Image: Instagram

Actress Divyanka Tripathi often shares glimpses from her daily activities with the online family.

On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram story section to share her experience when she stepped out of her home to buy groceries. In one of the clips, people can be seen practising social distancing outside the shop, while the second one shows the 35-year-old actress narrating her experience while buying the groceries. “Hours of waiting for grocery… For our good of course!!,” read the

caption.

The Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame also said that she had never imagined buying groceries would be so tough. “I am all pasina, pasina... Kabhi socha nahin tha ki grocery khareedne ke liye itni mehnat karni padegi,” said Divyanka.

A few days back, Divyanka’s husband Vivek Dahiya had posted a clip in which the actress was seen cutting his hair. “Quarantine haircut. So a couple of days ago I had asked a question if you would trust your wife with your haircut? The answer lies within this video,” read the caption.

Professionally, Divyanka made her digital debut last year with a web series titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Along with Divyanka, the series featured actor Rajeev Khandelwal.

