Divyanka Tripathi Shares Her Grocery Shopping Experience Amidst Lockdown
Divyanka Tripathi shared her experience of stepping out to buy groceries amid the coronavirus lockdown. She narrated it on her Instagram stories.
Image: Instagram
Actress Divyanka Tripathi often shares glimpses from her daily activities with the online family.
On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram story section to share her experience when she stepped out of her home to buy groceries. In one of the clips, people can be seen practising social distancing outside the shop, while the second one shows the 35-year-old actress narrating her experience while buying the groceries. “Hours of waiting for grocery… For our good of course!!,” read the
caption.
The Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame also said that she had never imagined buying groceries would be so tough. “I am all pasina, pasina... Kabhi socha nahin tha ki grocery khareedne ke liye itni mehnat karni padegi,” said Divyanka.
A few days back, Divyanka’s husband Vivek Dahiya had posted a clip in which the actress was seen cutting his hair. “Quarantine haircut. So a couple of days ago I had asked a question if you would trust your wife with your haircut? The answer lies within this video,” read the caption.
Professionally, Divyanka made her digital debut last year with a web series titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Along with Divyanka, the series featured actor Rajeev Khandelwal.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma’s Small Gesture During Virat Kohli’s Live Chat Leaves Him Blushing, Watch Here
- Delhi Woman Names New Born after Police Constable Who Took Her to Hospital Amid Lockdown
- Industry Dialogue: Remote Working Means Companies Spend Less on Office Space And Infrastructure
- After Coronavirus, Legalisation of Ball-tampering Could be Considered - Report
- Apple Switching to Its Own Chips For Macs Will be Huge, And a Potentially Massive Blow to Intel