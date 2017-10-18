English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diwali 2017: Sara, Sonam, Alia Look Chic In Traditional Attires At Ekta Kapoor's Bash
Bollywood divas Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan are celebrating Diwali in style.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Sonam Kapoor/ Alia Bhatt at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash/ Yogen Shah)
Diwali is almost here and our Bollywood divas are leaving no stone unturned in flaunting their fashion game, celebrating the festival of lights in style with family and friends.
Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and soon-to-debut in B-town Sara Ali Khan showed up in modish traditional outfits at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash held at the latter's residence in Mumbai.
While fashionista Sonam sported a custom-made Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla off-white saree teamed with a cold shoulder, high neck embellished blouse with a sleek bun and a maangtika, Sara Ali Khan too opted for the same designer and donned an all black Indian attire which was embellished with mirrors all over.
Take a look.
Credit: @sonamkapoor
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash/ Yogen Shah)
Udta Punjab star Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in an English green Raw Mango outfit. She sported a sharara style wide-legged palazzo pants and a kurta teamed with matching dupatta. Statement earrings and minimum makeup rounded off her look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Team Alia Bhatt
Actress Kriti Sanon too looked effortlessly chic in a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the Diwali bash. Her embellished lehenga teamed with a cold shoulder blouse with a feather twist on the sleeves was the perfect festive outfit choice.
The Raabta star's no accessory look, soft curls and nude makeup was spot on too.
Take a look.
Credit: @Kriti
Shubh Mangal Savdhan actress Bhumi Pednekar looked elegant in a traditional Indian attire.
(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash/ Yogen Shah)
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
