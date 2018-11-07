English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diwali 2018: Know The Significance of Diyas on Deepavali
This Diwali, light up every nook and corner of your house with earthen diyas.
Representative Image.(Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
The word Deepavali is derived from words – Deep and Avali. ‘Deep’ refers to the earthen diyas or lamps while ‘Avali’ means a series. It is believed that Lord Rama returned home after 14 years of exile and the people of Ayodhya lit earthen diyas in rows outside their homes to pave way for the Lord as it was a no-moon night.
Today, we may have a variety of options to light up our homes, but lighting diyas on the Diwali night still has a charm of its own.
Traditionally, the diyas were lit using ghee (clarified butter) but nowadays people commonly use mustard oil.
The cotton wick in the diya represents the human soul while the ghee or oil represents the 5 evils of human life-desire, anger, greed, attachment and ego.
This Diwali, let us light up every nook and corner of our homes with earthen diyas and enlighten ourselves too by burning our materialistic desires, falsehood and attachments
Today, we may have a variety of options to light up our homes, but lighting diyas on the Diwali night still has a charm of its own.
Traditionally, the diyas were lit using ghee (clarified butter) but nowadays people commonly use mustard oil.
The cotton wick in the diya represents the human soul while the ghee or oil represents the 5 evils of human life-desire, anger, greed, attachment and ego.
This Diwali, let us light up every nook and corner of our homes with earthen diyas and enlighten ourselves too by burning our materialistic desires, falsehood and attachments
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sarkar Movie Review: Vijay's Film is the Glorification of a Politically Aspiring Actor
- The Stylish Duo Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Spotted on Diwali
- Club Bruges Extend Misery for Winless Thierry Henry with Monaco Triumph
- Apple iPhone XR Isn't Selling as Well as Expected, Nikkei Asian Review Report
- 'Who Works On Diwali? Fireworks': Twitter is Sparking it Up With These Hilarious Jokes
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...