Diwali 2019: From Hina Khan to Ananya Pandey, Celebs Who Said No to Crackers

While many may cry foul over the fact that how one can celebrate Diwali sans crackers, there are various reasons as to why going cracker-free is actually the right choice. Bursting crackers not only leaves behind a lot of debris around localities, it also causes a lot of smog, which can raise pollution levels by more than 30 percent.

Furthermore, crackers can lead to a lot of unwanted fire accidents, with a small spark setting ablaze an entire region. And finally, pets too suffer due to the noise and pollution caused by the bursting of crackers, among other reasons.

Over the years a number of celebrities have come out in support of a Diwali without crackers, with Alia Bhatt spearheading the #PoochOverPataka campaign in 2017 and Anushka Sharma promoting the #PAWsitive campaign to fight against crackers. This year too several celebrities spoke up against bursting crackers and celebrating a more eco-friendly Diwali.

Actor Ananya Panday too took to Instagram to share a picture with her pet pooches urging people to avoid bursting crackers. The actor wrote, "happy Diwali from me and mine to you and yours and guys pls avoid bursting fire crackers to make it a happy and safe one for not just us but animals too."

Speaking to the online division of the Times of India, Hina Khan, who was last seen in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, said that even though she loves decorating her house with a lot of lights, she hates crackers. The actor urged people to say no to crackers and added that it is harmful and people should not encourage it.

Actor Surbhi Chandna too told the website that she does not like Diwali when it comes to crackers, but loves the fact that the entire family comes together to celebrate, partake food and play cards.

In an interaction with the newspaper division of the Times of India, actors Ishita Dutta, Pearl V Puri, Nimrit Kaur and Rehaan Roy too revealed they do not burst crackers during Diwali and even urged others from not bursting them.

Ace actor Boman Irani, who has played the role of sexologist Dr Vardhi in the film Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao that is currently running in theatres, also promotes a noiseless Diwali.

Speaking to Mail Today, Irani said that while as a youngster he loved firecrackers, the time for crackers is over now. He added that one should understand that it is detrimental for the environment, for the elderly as well as for dogs and a person's own lungs.

Actress Isha Koppikar in an interaction with the publication too added that celebrating a green Diwali is an excellent idea. She promoted donating old stuff to the needy, making rangoli using flowers, rice or flour products and gifting herbal products like plant. The actress also promotes buying earthen lamps and not using electric incandescence.

