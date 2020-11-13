Diwali 2020: Celebrities Call for Eco-friendly Diwali, Here's How You Can do That

The festival of lights Diwali is here and like every year, people are upbeat about it and planning how they would celebrate this year. There are, however, some practices that have been associated with the festival of lights for a long time comes at the cost of the environment, like bursting fire crackers. Such activities have severe repercussions, especially, at a time when the world is already dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Many celebrities have, therefore, called for an eco-friendly or green Diwali this year. Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating this Diwali by gifting saplings in earthen pots to her friends and acquaintances in the industry. In her words, she is "spreading green joy this Diwali".

TV actress Juhi Parmar has also come out to speak against the use of crackers. “I am never in favour of crackers. For me, Diwali is about food, friends, decoration, diyas and rangoli, because it’s not just air pollution but it’s also noise pollution. Now with Covid-19 , people should be really careful. When the pandemic is over, we will have a lifetime to celebrate every festival,” Parmar was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Actor Shivin Narang also echoed similar views when it comes to celebrating Diwali. He emphasised that more than thinking about bursting crackers, people should think about the situation and behave accordingly. He requested people to keep safety first, by wearing masks, carrying sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

There are several alternate ways in which Diwali can be enjoyed while being responsible towards the environment. Here are some tips:

Using Clay Diyas: Clay diyas come very cheap and have been in use since time memorial. They are biodegradable and can be used as decorative for beautiful arrangements. Buying clay diyas also helps the local potters who earn some money selling these.

Using eco-friendly colours for Rangoli: Instead of using chemical-based paints or colours to make Rangoli at homes and workplaces, it would be much better to go the traditional way. One can use flower petals, flour, grains, turmeric powder and other masala powders to create beautiful rangolis.

Avoid plastic: You can avoid use of plastic for gift wrappings and to exchange sweets. Use paper or jute bags or other biodegradable materials instead.

Eco-friendly gifts: Taking a cue out of Bhumi Pednekar, you can also share saplings among your friends.

Go green this Diwali!