Diwali 2020 Date: Everything to Know About Puja Muhurat and Significance of the Festival

Diwali happens to be one of the most anticipated festivals in India. It is also known as the festival of lights. However, the date of the festival keeps varying according to the Hindu calendar. Going by the Hindu calendar, Diwali is observed on the day of Amavasya or new moon, which falls on the 15th day of the waning moon or Krishna Paksh in the month of Kartik. Diwali is also known as Deepavali, and is often associated with wealth and happiness.

Days before the Hindu festival, people clean and decorate their houses or workplaces to prepare for the big day. On the day of Diwali, houses are decorated with lights, candles and lamps. Hindus also worship Goddess Laxmi and offer their prayers for wealth and prosperity. After the puja, people light diyas and even exchange sweets and gifts among families, friends and relatives.

Diwali 2020 Date and Time

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, which is the same day when Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali will also be celebrated. The auspicious timing for Lakshmi pujan this year is between 5:58pm and 7:59pm on Saturday, November 14.

Diwali 2020 Significance and History

During the worship, families get together and recites prayers and sings holy songs in praise of the Goddess Lakshmi. After the puja is done, everyone takes blessings from the holy flame and celebrates the festival. This is the time to meet and greet the friends, family and relatives and exchange gifts and sweets.

Diwali is mainly associated with the return of Lord Rama and Sita after 14 years of exile, which is mentioned in the epic Ramayana. However, some also celebrate it in honour of the return of Pandavas after 12 years of exile and a year of agyatvas.

Another legend has it that the festival is associated with the story of Yama and Nachiketa on Kartika Amavasya. It is the story of true wealth, knowledge and triumph of right over wrong. That is why, Diwali is also celebrated as the festival of prosperity, wisdom and light.

People offer dry fruits, nuts and some sweets to guests and friends who come home to meet and greet this day. Food also plays a central role in Diwali celebrations and people start preparing to make a number of their favourite sweets and savouries to serve to their guests in the evening.