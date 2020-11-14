Diwali 2020: Different Saree Draping Styles You Can Opt for

What is a festival without glamming up? Boring. As we look forward to the festival season, it's important to get the fashion game on point. Talking about festivals, it doesn't get any bigger than Diwali in India. The festival of lights is the time when all the negative gets eclipsed by positive vibes. For men, the good old kurta and sherwani sets are always the go to choice. When it comes to women, nothing for them can beat a six yard wonder. Yes, the magical saree. Women look forward to wear sarees to look divine. It’s hard for a woman not to look stunning in a saree drape. When it comes to beauty and grace, the saree is the most timeless item of clothing. Think heavy work sarees, Kanjeevaram sarees, Benarasi sarees, chiffon and all kinds of lightweight fabrics for the styles below. So to all you ladies who have run out of ideas and are looking for some fresh and perky ones as to what to wear this Diwali, you can certainly take cues from below and take inspiration.

Casual Drape

The easiest drape to carry off. Pattu sarees, sheer tulle sarees, lightweight sarees, or basically any kind of saree can be draped in this fashion. Just use a pin or brooch to secure the floaty free-flowing pallu. Think open back or zipper or front open blouses for great effect. This is a great look to wear for an easy at-home Diwali celebration. It’s casual as well as elegant and feminine.

Belted Saree

The belted saree look is perhaps the most ideal way to include modern in your traditional drape. Irrespective of the colour, shade or print, the belt instantly enhances the beauty, adding more impact to the look. Not only does it make the look edgier, it accentuates your frame making the waist look thinner.

Bengali Style Saree Draping

The white and red Bengali drape with the keys on the end of the pallu makes it look so exotic. Try out the idea in the special length saree from the state or any regular saree, it will look special and pretty. Bengal cottons are an excellent choice for this. Wear during a day puja or for just an evening get together.

Pant Style Saree Drape

A trendy saree drape that is easy to wear and looks glam. The pant style saree is a heavy mix of traditional and modern, perfect for the younger ladies to break the monotony and also keep it contemporary.

Maharashtrian Style Saree Drape

The specialty of Maharashtra, Nauvari Sarees is an intricate drape that looks so beautiful. A longer length saree that can be paired with the traditional nose pin, another must-have accessory for the complete look.