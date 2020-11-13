Diwali 2020: DIY Ideas to Decorate Your Home for the Festival

If you see lights all around while taking a stroll, it’s no surprise that the Diwali time is here. From cleaning the house to redesigning the interior, everyone is busy making their house look as perfect as it can be on the occasion of Diwali.

The preparation is in full swing all over the country as people are busy shopping-home items, decoration pieces, gifts, and stocking up the kitchen. The festival has a lot of significance as it doesn’t only lighten up the country, but it brings people together to celebrate the light over darkness.

Amidst the hectic schedule of the preparation, people love to decorate their homes with beautiful lights, flowers, and artistic designs. However, our budget and time do not always allow us to step out and buy that expensive décor piece. So, here are some of the DIY decoration you can use for your homes this Diwali:

1. Paper-cup lights

Take some paper cups you have at home, wrap them with beautiful color papers and paint some beautiful designs over the cups. Make garland by joining the cups along a thread, with the cups facing downwards. Now, make a small hole at the bottom of each cup and insert the bulbs or LED lights into the hole. You can hang these extra-ordinary designs on the sides of the door or windows.

2. Wine bottle lights

Make this simple bottle lamp decoration just by collecting some wine or glass bottles. Clean the bottles surface of any stickers and insert the LED lights or fairy lights inside the bottle. It is a pretty fast and classy decoration, especially when you don’t have time. Place the decorated bottle anywhere in the house and the room will look fascinating. Use a stick to put the lights inside the bottle. You can paint and design the glass bottle for more exquisite designs.

3. Jars Lights and Jar Candle Stand

Collect some empty glass jars and paint or design with colors and glitters. Add some fairy lights and tie a rope sling around the neck of the jar. Hang them from the ceilings of your house. You can also design the glass jars with glitters and put a diya or a candle inside them to create sparkling jar lamps or fancy candle stand. Using laces of different designs and vibrant colors will make it a simple yet elegant decoration piece.

4. Floating Candles or flowers

Create the floating candles as the centerpiece of your home décor. Take some decorated bowls and fill them with water. Put some floating candles in them. Add some flowers and glitter to beautify the décor. Put these decorated bowls in different places of your house which will give a fabulous look to your home. Paint rangolis around the bowls to add more colors to the décor.

5. Paper Toran

Paper-made toran will last longer than fresh flower toran. Paper toran is more pretty than plastic toran. You can add bells, pearls, and others at the end of the toran to make it more festive. A toran is usually hung at the entrance door as a part of the celebrations.