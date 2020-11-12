Diwali 2020: Five Ways to Minimise Pollution This Year

The year 2020 has certainly not been a desirable one. With a global pandemic going on, one certainly does not want to add to the troubles by causing more pollution.

The Diwali festivities will commence from Dhanteras (November 12) and will go on till Bhai Dooj (November 16). During these days of celebrations, the air pollution levels could be on the rise due to bursting of crackers.

Here are a few tips that you can follow to minimise pollution:

1. Say no to crackers: The use of crackers has been a common practice during Diwali. This practice, even though it is for a mark of celebration, is a hazard for the environment. The kind of impact this has on the air quality is beyond measure. This Diwali, make it a point to consciously say no to bursting crackers and also urge people around you to celebrate a clean Diwali.

2. Refuse usage of one time use products: The usage of plastic or any other substance that is not biodegradable in nature is a clear threat to the environment. Instead of decorating your house with plastic hangings or decorations, opt for the ones made by organic or biodegradable material.

3. Avoid using loudspeakers: Diwali parties are perhaps one of the most awaited parts of the festival. In parties, one of the many integral things is the music. While it is true that great music is a party topper, its volume should be kept moderate so that the festive celebrations do not add to noise pollution.

4. Say no to using chemical rangoli colours: Diwali is a festival full of lights, decorations and delicacies. Many times, the colours used for rangoli are not eco-friendly. So when the colours are being disposed, they pollute the environment. The best way to deal with this situation is by choosing organic colours for your designs.

5. Put plants in your house and vicinity: Plants act like saviours in such situations. Make sure you get as many plants as you can for your house and surroundings. This will not only help in reduction of polluted air, but will also keep your surroundings more clean and pure.