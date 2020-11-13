Diwali 2020: Grooming Tips for Men to Look Your Best Among Friends and Family

It’s the season of festivals already and given the intense lockdown period, you must be thinking of every tip in the book to look half decent. First of all, even if its late, there is no need to panic. Looking good is no rocket science and with less time in hand, you gotta act quick and smart.

Grooming not only makes you look more presentable but also makes you feel better. Your skin should be well prepped in order to look your best. Slapping on all the skin care products you have in your bath at the last moment will do no good to help you. However, a basic skin care routine that includes occasional exfoliation and face masks is not so difficult after all.

So, here are a few grooming tips, all you gentlemen to your rescue. These cover skincare, hair care, etc. But the best things is they are timeless and handy:

1. Haircut: This is a tough call for many but the benefit of cutting off hair means less time spent on grooming. However, when this comes to beards, be wary as you need to exercise more caution.

2. Oral health: Although it may seem like nothing, oral health is important and a key part of grooming. Not only it helps you to prevent plaque issues and bad breath, it makes you feel fresh and boosts self-confidence.

3. Moisturise: There cannot be enough emphasis on this when it comes to your skin and hair as a man. You may have to be particular with products according to your skin but ensure it gets the required nutrients.

4. Groom eyebrows: Eyebrows are one of the main features of the face and hence it is the reason why one should make them look best. The goal of grooming the eyebrows is to get them to look clean and also maintain its natural shape.

5. Manicures and Pedicures: Who says manicures and pedicures are meant just for women? These quick services will just do wonders for you in less time. Pamper your feet and clip your nails and go the extra mile of filing them down.