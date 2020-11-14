Diwali 2020: Here are 5 Mocktails You Can Prepare this Festive Season

Diwali is an occasion to eat and enjoy. People create many Diwali special snacks and drinks. If the host in you wants to make everyone feel included in the party, you should prepare mocktails for the non-drinkers in your guest list.

But mocktails are not only for those who do not drink as a rule but they are also comparatively a healthier alternative to alcohol if you are watching your calories this festive season.

Here are some of the interesting mocktails that you can prepare this Diwali and be the perfect host:

Pineapple Cobbler

This drink made from the tangy pineapple and sweet strawberry can give you the perfect sweet-sour balance. You will take two parts of pineapple juice, one part of strawberry juice and around two teaspoons of lemon juice. Add the entire mixture to around four parts of soda. You can garnish this drink with mint.

Kiwi Mojito

If you like the kiwi fruit, you will definitely like this mocktail. Just add kiwi, lemon juice, sugar, mint leaves and carbonated water. Kiwis should be cut in quarters. Some of it should be blended with soda water while some should be used after the blend is prepared.

Strawberry Orange Ginger Fizz

If a guest of yours likes something fruity, this mocktail should be your preferred choice. For this you need orange, orange juice, strawberry, ginger, mint leaves, honey and soda water. For syrup, put all the above ingredients together except soda water on medium heat. Bring it to a boil and turn the heat off. Strain the mixture once it cools down and take 2-3 teaspoon of syrup in a glass and fill it with soda water. Garnish with orange-strawberry slices and mint.

Kala Khatta

This easy-to-make mocktail will take your guests straight back to their childhood. You need simple kala khatta syrup, sparkling water and sugar syrup. Throw in all the ingredients in a glass, mix them and add ice. You can also add lime juice if you want to make it tangier.

Red Grape Mojito

You can prepare this by making a sauce of red grapes. Just put the red grapes in water and bring it to boil. Squeeze out the juice from the grapes. Add lemon juice, sparkling water, sugar syrup and some chunks of the red grape if you would want to complete your non-alcoholic festive drink.