Diwali 2020: Jewelry You Should Buy This Dhanteras to Enhance Your Festive Look
Image: Tanishq /Instagram
The auspicious occasion of Dhanteras is a terrific opportunity to invest in jewelry as merchants offer heavy discounts. Take a look at some of our suggestions.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: November 10, 2020, 18:26 IST
Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Hindu festival of Diwali. The day is also known as Dhantrayodashi, as Hindus worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi who signify wealth and prosperity. This year, the occasion will be celebrated on November 13.
The etymology of the word Dhanteras is ‘dhan’ which refers to ‘wealth’. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that on this day goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean while the milky sea was being churned with a pot of gold and wealth. That is why the day is associated with buying new clothes, gadgets, and jewellery.
Traditionally, people bought gold on this day since it was believed buying it will bring more wealth and prosperity into the house. Other than gold jewelry many also buy utensils and coins. Many jewellery stores also offer gold coins specially moulded for Diwali festivities with the embossed image of Goddess Lakshmi.
If you are looking for some ideas on which jewelry to buy this Dhanteras take a look:
Necklace
Since the auspicious occasion is about Goddess Lakshmi, investing in a traditional gold necklace will be your safest bet.
View this post on Instagram
Goddess Lakshmi is seated in a bed of gold and brought to life with hues of red and green; marking an auspicious start for this bride to be.
View this post on Instagram
Veni work is complemented by textured filigree, reflecting the union of distinct forms; symbolic of the coming together of the nation as one.
Chandak and Kundan on gold also make for a great traditional necklace that will stand out in any festive gathering.
View this post on Instagram
Adorn the essence of the festive season with this breathtaking Chandak and Kundan necklace that is brought to life through the brilliance of gold!
Gold jewelry has always made a great pair with gemstones that give off a royal and rich look.
View this post on Instagram
Secure the future of your loved ones this Dhanteras by investing in handcrafted gold jewellery by Amrapali Jewels. We create pieces with coveted gemstones that can be passed on for generations to come!
If you are all about minimalism, probably chunky necklaces are not your thing, but you can always make a statement with your choice of earrings.
Go for big traditional earrings with unique design.
View this post on Instagram
Infusing her elegant style with our opulent jewels.
A classic gold and kundan match will never fail to make a statement.
View this post on Instagram
Kundan, intricate stamp and layering work is brought to life in the image of stunning flowers, making these earrings an elegant reminder of the beauty of oneness.
Add a little colour to your jewelry with ruby diamond and pearl earrings that are as beautiful from the front as they are striking from the back.
A pair of Jhumkis will never fail in any festive setup
View this post on Instagram
As you get ready to embrace the blessings of Maa Durga, pair your outfit with these stunning Jhumkis for a touch of timeless tradition.
Bangles and rings
Jewelries like bangles and rings with intricate details will add that extra element of surprise to your festive look and is an investment worth making.
View this post on Instagram
Our talented Karigars bring these bangles to life with tiny intricate details. In our pujo collection, each piece of jewellery is crafted as an ode to Maa.
What all is on your shopping list this Diwali?