Diwali 2020: Jewelry You Should Buy This Dhanteras to Enhance Your Festive Look

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Hindu festival of Diwali. The day is also known as Dhantrayodashi, as Hindus worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi who signify wealth and prosperity. This year, the occasion will be celebrated on November 13.

The etymology of the word Dhanteras is ‘dhan’ which refers to ‘wealth’. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that on this day goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean while the milky sea was being churned with a pot of gold and wealth. That is why the day is associated with buying new clothes, gadgets, and jewellery.

Traditionally, people bought gold on this day since it was believed buying it will bring more wealth and prosperity into the house. Other than gold jewelry many also buy utensils and coins. Many jewellery stores also offer gold coins specially moulded for Diwali festivities with the embossed image of Goddess Lakshmi.

If you are looking for some ideas on which jewelry to buy this Dhanteras take a look:

Necklace

Since the auspicious occasion is about Goddess Lakshmi, investing in a traditional gold necklace will be your safest bet.

Chandak and Kundan on gold also make for a great traditional necklace that will stand out in any festive gathering.

Gold jewelry has always made a great pair with gemstones that give off a royal and rich look.

If you are all about minimalism, probably chunky necklaces are not your thing, but you can always make a statement with your choice of earrings.

Go for big traditional earrings with unique design.

A classic gold and kundan match will never fail to make a statement.

Add a little colour to your jewelry with ruby diamond and pearl earrings that are as beautiful from the front as they are striking from the back.

A pair of Jhumkis will never fail in any festive setup

Bangles and rings

Jewelries like bangles and rings with intricate details will add that extra element of surprise to your festive look and is an investment worth making.

What all is on your shopping list this Diwali?