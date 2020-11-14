Diwali 2020: Kurta Style Tips for Men to Carry on Some Swag This Festive Season

It’s festival time, and celebrations are incomplete without a perfect attire. This season, the ideal outfit for men is the classic kurta pyjama. The ensemble is the go-to pick for any age or size as it’s elegant, stylish, comfortable and traditional.

Express yourself at the Diwali card parties with your fashionable kurta pyjama. Put on your best ethnic wear and get groomed up as it is an essential part of any festival or wedding. Also, don’t forget to accessorise – pair your kurta with denims or sneakers and ethnic bottom with some kolhapuri sandals. There you go, it's time for you to get dressed and enjoy the celebrations.

Play with colours: Play bold, try mixing and matching colours. Use colour combinations that express your personal style the best. Don’t fret, even the most basic of colour combinations can make your look stand out. Pick colours that go in contrast to best amp up your look.

Attention to detail: There is a huge opportunity here for you to experiment with your wardrobe. Pick a style that offers optimum comfort and complements your body shape. Invest in self-textured rich-fabrics, an embroidered collar, pastels and geometric patterns to make the festive dress code innovative.

Asymmetrical Kurtas: You don’t want the boring kurtas to let your spirits down. Try something out of your comfort zone as your choice of detail will be the best option of expressing your style. Experiment with silhouettes and think out of the box as far as hemlines are concerned. The silhouettes can seem modern yet not too extreme.

Short Kurtas: Silhouette plays an important role in making the outfit stand out. Choose the length which complements your height and persona from the array of choices available out there. Semi-shirt kurtas and button-downs are also fashionable and look elegant. Style short kurtas with a pair of denims, Patiala or harem pants, and maybe leather sandals to get a complete trendy look.

Quirky Patterns: Prints and colours have an important role to play. If you aren't a fan of the floral prints, there are plenty of quirky alternatives for you. From flamingos to watermelon, these patterns are unique and you can get your style game a level up without any effort.