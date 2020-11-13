Diwali 2020: Some Sugar-free Dessert Options You Can Try at Home

Diwali is known to be the festival of light, but it is never complete without eating a handful of delicious sweets and desserts. However, buying sweets from the market can be extremely unhealthy. Not only do they contain a large amount of sugar, but the risk of adulteration is also high. So, these sweets can cause severe health complications. On the other hand, diabetic people also crave sweets, especially during the festive season.

Moreover, there is a high risk of covid-19 infection, and you should prefer to make your own sugar-free sweets at your home this year. Have some fun while making the sweets with your family together. Enjoy the tasty, healthy, and mouth-watering sweets together with your loved ones without the fear of getting sick.

Here are some tasty sugar-free sweets that you can make for Diwali:

Dry fruits and dates ladoo: What can be a better option than sugar-free ladoos as a sweet option during Diwali? Use almonds, pistas, cashews, dates, and anjeer as ingredients and make the dough and use honey to sweeten the ladoo. Then shape them into small round balls.

Custard apple kheer: Kheer is a must snack during the festival season. People enjoy a hot cup of kheer on the Diwali evening. You can prepare the kheer with custard apples, jaggery powder, coconut milk and nuts. It will be a healthy sweet dish for everyone to enjoy. You can garnish with cardamom.

Grilled almond barfi: This new barfi recipe can be a gem of homemade sweets. You can make this recipe by using roasted and crushed almonds, grated khoya, and other sugar alternatives from the original recipe. Cook the ingredients and bake them to your own desired shapes and sizes. It will give you the aroma and goodness of almond without compromising your health.

Gajar ka halwa: Gajar ka halwa is undoubtedly one of the most famous desserts in the country. The carrots (or gajar) slow cooked in milk gives the fresh and natural sweetness of the carrots. It is the best alternative for the craving for sugar. Instead of sugar, use jaggery or honey.

Pineapple rice pudding: A hot rice pudding served with refreshing pineapple on top is always refreshing and it's like showing love to the tummy. The aroma of the lemongrass, lime leaves, cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg, when cooked together in the coconut milk along with cooked rice, will serve you right from the hunger of your sweets. This recipe has its natural sweetness of milk and when served with the compote pineapple on top will add more sweetness to the dish.