Diwali 2020: Tips to Celebrate Safely Amid Worries of Covid-19 Pandemic

The air is filled with the excitement of festival season and Diwali is just a few days away. Every year, people get busy shopping, changing home decor and furniture during this season. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has somewhat lessened the enthusiasm of the people to celebrate the occasion this year.

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals in India. It is believed that it celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. People enjoy delicious dishes and sweets, air lanterns and firecrackers while lighting diyas and candles with their loved ones.

As preparations for the festival are on in full swing, many large events and gatherings have also been canceled as per the norms of the government to curb the spread of the virus.

Many health experts have also advised everyone to stay indoors and celebrate the festival. So, here are some tips to celebrate the festival of light with safety and taking precautions to avoid spreading the Covid-19 :

· Wear mask: Don't forget to wear masks if you are going out or inviting friends. You can wear a printed or embellished-work mask to match your outfit and slay the new look this year. This will also keep you safe from infection of covid-19 .

· Don't use sanitizers before lighting diyas: Always be alert to avoid unwanted incidents. Don't use sanitizers near fire or before lighting up the diyas, candles, and before playing with firecrackers. As sanitizers contain alcohol, they can catch fire. Therefore, it's better to keep away sanitizers from fire or lights.

· Use sanitizer before and after exchanging gifts: Keep your sanitizer in your bags or in a safe place and use it before and after exchanging the gifts or touching anything.

· Use water and paper soaps instead of sanitizer: You can keep water and paper soaps handy instead of sanitizers to avoid unwanted incident.

· Avoid burning crackers: If you and your family have an underlying health condition, avoid burning firecrackers and celebrate a safe festival.

· Make the kids and elders to stay indoors: As babies and elders are more at risk of infections, celebrate indoors with them and try virtual meets your friends and families.

· Meet virtually: Celebrate the festival this year with your loved ones through a virtual medium. Use video-calling supported apps to connect with your loved ones.

· Avoid eating outside food: Prepare your own dishes and eat home-cooked food this year. You can make special dishes together with your families.

· Consume vitamin C rich foods: Make sure you eat lots of food which contain vitamin C, omega fatty acids and other high nutritional foods to increase the immunity level of your body.

· Avoid hugging and handshake for greetings: Indian way of greeting ‘Namaste’ is the best way of greeting to refrain from spreading the covid-19 .

· Maintain physical distance: If you are meeting anyone even though its advised to celebrate indoors this year, make sure proper physical distance is maintained between each other.