Diwali 2020: Tips to Organise a Card Party at Home with Your Buddies

This year has been a difficult one for everyone across the globe, but that should not affect the festive spirit of the season. The festival of Diwali is falling on November 14 this year. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali not only brings joy and prosperity but also brings people together. Apart from the rituals of the festival, an important component of the festival of lights is the Diwali party.

During these parties, people consume traditional food and drinks as they play cards. Since the coronavirus cases are on the rise, ensure that your guest list includes only the closest people. The organiser must also ensure that all guests in the party are wearing masks and are maintaining adequate social distance.

Here are other things to take care of:

1. Food and drinks: Good food and drinks are crucial components of any party. This year, since the cases of coronavirus are on the rise, make sure you either order food from a hygienic place or cook the same at home. Since this is more of a traditional festival, one can keep the food traditional.

2. Baithak like setting arrangement: This year, one does not have to keep the setup extravagant as there will be fewer people in attendance. Table and chair are a boring option for such parties. Use a carpet and some gorgeous cushions to create a nice colourful setup for your card sessions.

3. Theme: A normal party is nice, but a theme based one is nicer. You can select a theme for your party and ask your guests to dress accordingly. If it is possible, you can decorate the party venue as per the theme to enhance its beauty.

4. Funky pack of cards: The showstopper of any cards party is a pack of cards. Make sure you procure a funky pack of cards for your party. You can even buy a colourful or designer set for its looks.

5. Diwali playlist: There is no party without phenomenal music. Make sure you compile a playlist of Diwali tracks before your party starts. The playlist should be a combination of some dance tracks and some Diwali theme tracks