Diwali 2020: Try on These Traditional Alternatives with a Pinch of Modern Fashion

Diwali is one of the brightest festivals with colorful and sparkling lights decorated in every house of the country. But the spectacular sight is not over till people dress up and style in the most vibrant clothes. This is the time where every malls and market are busy and crowded with people shopping for the festival.

Everyone is excited to get captured in at least one flawless look in their glamorous festive style along with the dazzling lights and holding a lantern or diya.

So, here are some of the style you can fashion for this Diwali:

Sarees: Sarees never goes out of trend for any occasional style. But this year, you can create your own style and try a new look which is different from the traditional look. Try pairing it with a skirt or dhoti. Ruffled sarees also give a chic look while fashion is in trend. You can wear a floral prints chiffon saree with a plain blouse. Another style can be a cotton saree pair with heavy oxidized earrings. Wear a fusion style draped saree along with dhoti and pair with an embellished waist belt.

Indo-western look: Indo-western style can be really comfortable and also looks stylish. You can create many styles by combining a simple white t-shirt with a saree, skirt, or lehengas. Another unique look can be pairing a jacket-kurta along with a pair of jeans. Just be confident in whatever you style it with, and you will look super stunning.

Shararas and Gararas: It is one of most comfortable Indian traditional wear that never goes out of fashion. You can pair it with elegant earrings and a messy or wavy hairstyle. Wear a pair of juttis or high heels. A bright color or pastel shades like rose gold, peach, purple, lime green, and blue will give you a stunning and bright look which is perfect for Diwali fashion. You can make your own Indo-western twist by pairing sharara or garara with a crop top that will give you a simple yet classy look.

Dhoti or palazzo with a long-embellished cardigan: Style this with a plain top and palazzo or dhoti along with a long embellished sheer cardigan for a bold and edgy look. Pair with big and long earrings or juttis. You can also add a choker with a high bun on a deep neck top. This can give you a stylish look. A simple crop top and embellished palazzo pants will also give you stunning and elegant touch.

5. Lehengas: Lehengas are always festive wear. But you can change the look from the typical traditional wear. You can create a sophisticated look by pairing the lehengas with a plain crop top. Accessorize with oxidized earrings and a crystal or stone necklace to add elegance. You can also wear a tribal print lehengas pair with a colorful silk dupatta. Accessorize your messy bun with flower clips of real roses.