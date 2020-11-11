Diwali 2020: Vegan Sweets You Can Try Making at Home

Diwali, the festival of lights, is almost here and people are excited about this joyous occasion. The festival of Diwali is never complete without the sweets, gifts, and colorful lights that lights up every home in the country.

Diwali marks the celebration of love, happiness, togetherness and family. During this festival, people gear up for the occasion by cleaning and decorating their homes, exchanging gifts, preparing sweets and savory snacks for their family and friends, and light numerous lamps and fireworks.

As part of the tradition, sharing snacks and sweets is an important thing to do during Diwali. Most of the Indian sweets are milk or dairy-based, which includes khoya, paneer, ghee and curds. But this year, you can make your favorite sweets with only vegan items.

Here are some of the vegan sweets that you can prepare at home:

1. Ladoo

Dry fry 1 cup of all-purpose flour with 2 tbsp of coconut oil/sesame/olive oil until golden brown. Add ¼ cup of grind coconut, ¾ cup of jaggery powder or sugar, and half tbsp cardamom powder. Mix the ingredients properly. Then, make the ladoos into round shapes. Use flour to refrain from sticking while shaping them.

2. Kheer

You can make a vegan kheer by using black rice. In a pressure cooker, add the black rice, coconut milk, and a little bit of water. Make the cooker whistle for at least 2 to 3 times and turn off the heat. Let it sit for a while and add the jaggery powder and cook on the low flame till it dissolves. Top with cinnamon and cherry.

3. Coconut Barfi

Fry half tbsp cashew nuts till golden brown in a pan with 1 tbsp ghee. Grease a plate using ghee or oil and keep aside. Add 2 cups of grated coconut and 2 cups of sugar in the same pan. Mix it well. Keep stirring the mixture till the sugar meltdown and the coconut water evaporates completely. Add half tbsp cardamom powder and cashew nuts.

Mix all the ingredients properly and turn off the flame while the mixture turns off-white in color. Then, pour the mixture into the greased plate and level it properly. Let it cool down for 2-3 minutes. Take a sharp knife and cut it into your desired shape when it is still warm.

4. Sweet Carrot Halwa

Carrot Halwa is one of the delicious Indian sweet which can be made without any added sugar. Add cardamom and coconut milk cream to give more flavor. Top with some pistachios to give a crunchy bite. It is a healthy sweet.

5. Sweet Potato Rasmalai

The recipe is completely dairy-free. Use sweet potato, almond, tapioca starch, and cardamom to make the soft dumpling. The malai cream sauce can be made with cashews, pistachios, cardamom, and coconut milk. Use stevia to sweeten it and make it a sugar-free sweet.