Diwali 2020: Ways to Keep Pets and Stray Animals Safe During the Festivities

Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm and warmth all over India. The festival of light is observed with decorating each and every house with lights and diyas, exchanging gifts and sweets and bursting firecrackers.

Though people enjoy bursting fireworks and having a light and sound show, it can turn a misery for the animals. The sounds of the crackers hurt the ears of the animals while making them frightened and scared to death. The smoke emitted by the fireworks can make them nauseous and lose their appetites.

There are some ways you can protect pets and other stray animals during the celebration.

· Keep your pet indoors where it is quiet, and the sound of the crackers will not be very loud.

· Keep all your windows and door closed.

· Ask your family and neighbour to burst the fireworks in an open field that is away from the residential area.

· Urge people to use eco-friendly crackers which are less harmful and create less noise.

· You can take your pets to a veterinarian and get anti-anxiety shots before-hand to keep them calm.

· The owners can use cotton to protect the ears of the pets however you can always seek guidance from the veterinary service.

· Take your dog for a walk in the daytime before the celebrations begin.

· Keep your pets hydrated to decrease their anxiety.

· Act normally and play soft music to calm them. The ambiance of the room is very important to make them feel secure.

· Ask people to clean the compound to ensure no burnt crackers are left on the ground to avoid unwanted injuries of the pets.

· Ensure to prepare some first-aid kit for mishappenings.

· Make sure your pets wear collars and identification tags with your contact information. In case, they run away, somebody who finds them can contact you.

· In case, you are feeding stray dogs, make sure you can lead them to a safe house for the night.