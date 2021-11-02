Diwali 2021: 3 Easy Healthy Ladoo Recipes You Can Try This Festive Season

Diwali is all about lights, good food and most importantly sweets! While a lot of us are already diet conscious, this Diwali let’s not compromise on our sweet cravings. There are multiple alternatives for Diwali sweets which are healthy, too! Here are 3 such recipes of health ladoos from the kitchen of Natasha Sandeep, Founder, Goodness in a Bite.
Ragi and Assorted Nuts
Makes: 6-8 Laddu
Ingredients
Ragi: 1 cup
Ghee: 4 tbsp
Jaggery: 1/2 cup
Assorted nuts: A handful (almonds, cashews, pistas, walnuts)
Method
- Dry roast nuts, finely chop them and keep aside
- Take a non stick pan add ghee and slow roast ragi till it turns a darker shade (around 10 mins) keep asie
- Take jaggery in the same kadhai, add 3 tbsp water and cook till jaggery melts completely. Now add the roasted ragi powder and nuts and mix. Let it cool for sometime and roll
Oats & Dark Chocolate Ladoo
Makes: 6-8
Ingredients
Oats: 1/4 cup
Almonds and Hazelnut: 1/4 cup
Soft Dates: 1/2 cup
Vanilla essence: 1/4 TSP
Peanut butter: 2 tbsp
Dark chocolate chips: 1/2 cup
Method
- Roast oats, nuts, coconut separately
- Add all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse a few times till the ingredients come together as a sticky dough
- Roll into balls and keep aside
- Melt dark chocolate in the microwave, dunk these balls and coat them well in chocolate and chill for 4 hours.
Moong Dal Ladoo
Makes: 6-8
Moong Dal: 1 cup
Jaggery: 1/2 cup
Ghee: 4 tbsp
Elaichi: 1/2 tsp
Method
- Roast moong dal on slow gas for 5 mins. powder it, sieve it and keep it aside
- Take a pan, add ghee and slow roast this powder for 12-15 mins. Switch off the gas and cool the mixture
- Add grated jaggery and elaichi to this mixture and pulse this in a blender till the dough comes together
- Add roasted almonds to the dough and hold ladoos
