Diwali 2021: 5 Cool Gadgets You Can Buy or Gift This Deepavali

Diwali has always been connected with shopping and gifting in India. It is the season to indulge with gold, real estate, food hampers, vehicles, or just mobile phones, electronics, and other gadgets. With their hourly, daily, and weekly offers, tens of hundreds of businesses, online shopping platforms, credit/debit card providers, and digital payments platforms assist shoppers in this process.

Given the variety of items available, you may be spoiled for choice. To help you narrow down your options, we’ve compiled a list of the best 5 gadgets to purchase and present this Diwali. These items will cover your needs, whether they are for yourself or your family.

ECHO SHOW 8 (2ND GEN)

The all-new Echo Show 8 2nd Gen is ideal for tech-savvy individuals. On this Diwali, you may give this smart device as a gift to a loved one or treat yourself. The Alexa-enabled Echo Show Show 8 (2nd Gen) is an improved version of a smart speaker with a screen, including an enhanced 13 MP camera that can be used to make video chats to contacts who have the Alexa app or Echo Show devices. Simply your voice can be used to manage Echo Show 8.

INSTAX MINI 11 INSTANT CAMERA

Pop-up selfie cameras are all the rage these days, but nothing beats the appeal of vintage-looking polaroid cameras. Fujifilm’s extensive line of instant and digital cameras not only sends you in nostalgia but also allows you to record and archive priceless moments in real-time. This Instax Mini 11 gift set is great for people of all ages.

TILE MATE

Do you have a friend or family member that frequently misplaces items? The Tile Mate, on the other hand, is the ideal tech gift. This small Bluetooth tablet must be attached to anything you would not want to lose. For example, a keychain, a bicycle, or even a phone.

If your belongings are out of sight, you may use your smartphone to make the device ring. What if you can’t locate your phone? Simply double-press the Tile Mate and your phone will immediately ring, even if it is in quiet mode.

MI AIR PURIFIER 3

If there is one item you must have after the Diwali festivities, it is an air purifier, especially if you live in Delhi-NCR. Xiaomi’s Mi Air Purifier 3 is not only inexpensive but also quite effective. It includes a laser particle sensor as well as a three-layer filtering model. The OLED screen allows you to examine the Air Quality Index in the room as well as monitor the humidity and temperature levels in real-time.

HP SPROCKET PHOTO PRINTER

Saving memories digitally is wonderful, but nothing can equal the delight of holding printed pictures in your hands and being transported down memory lane while looking at them, but the struggle of needing to use bulky printers and a PC is real. Fortunately, this device has your back.

Yes, you can now take a pocket-sized printer with you. Using the HP Sprocket app, you can quickly print photographs from your phone. Nothing makes a DIYer happier than a handy printer.

