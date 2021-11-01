Diwali 2021: Check Out This Gluten-Free Cracker Recipe for the Festive Season

Diwali celebration calls for delicious food and sweets. People who are health conscious have to get rid of their guilt for a couple of days in order to relish the delicacies. But what if we tell you that you can ensure your gut health, and still enjoy the festive season. Adding lacto-fermented foods, bio enzymes, and sourdough starters can add a lot of value to your festive spread. A healthy cracker recipe, shared by The Indian Express, is a win-win for vegan and gluten intolerant friends.

Check the step-by-step recipe here:

First, let’s take a look at the ingredients required to make 80-100 leaf shape crackers

Rice Flour – 1 cup

Jowar Flour (freshly ground at home) – 1 cup

Gluten Free Sourdough Discard – 2 cups

Finely chopped Fresh Parsley (you can use any fresh herbs) – ½ cup

Psyllium Husk – 2 tbsp

Warm Water – 1 cup

Himalayan Pink Salt – 1 tsp

Extra virgin Olive Oil for greasing – 2 tbsp

Dried Garlic (optional) – ½ tsp

Nutritional Yeast (if not vegan can add any sharp-flavoured cheese) – ¼ cup

Method to cook:

Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients. Now, add gluten-free sourdough discard and freshly chopped parsley. Pour some warm water into the mixture.

Knead it all together and make a firm dough. For more vibrancy, you can also add natural dehydrated beetroot and moringa powders. Once the dough is kneaded, wrap and refrigerate it for better results.

Roll them out until the dough thickness is about 2 mm, grease them and prick it with the help of a fork. Now, you can cut in desired shapes and lay them onto greased parchment paper.

Bake them in a preheated oven, 15-20 minutes at 170 C. Keep a watch after 10 minutes of baking. To avoid burning the crackers, keep adjusting temperatures just the way you do with your cooktop. (Do not over bake)

These crackers can stay good in an airtight container for 3-4 days. Its shelf life is comparatively more as it is free of preservatives, emulsifiers, and other industrial agents.

Serve it with any dip of your choice, corn and bell pepper dip, chickpeas hummus, peanut dip, mint dip and roasted tomato salsa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.