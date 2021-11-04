Diwali, one of the much-awaited festivals that stands for prosperity is here. It is the excitement to share, spend time with your loved ones that multiply the joy of Diwali. People organise parties, indulge in delicacies, play games, cards and have a gala time. If you are looking for ideas for your card party this Diwali, look no further. As India celebrates Diwali, here are some tips to organise a card party at home on Diwali:

Send out invitations for a themed card party

Set the tone of the card party right from the beginning by sending out cute and warm virtual invitations. Decide upon your party theme and don’t forget to mention the theme, colour, dress code to your guests. It will create great excitement and enthusiasm among your guests.

Party decor

You can make the card party interesting by decorating it with an old deck of cards or life size face cards and placing them as standees. Also hanging festoons with cards would be fun. Lay carpets, hang chandeliers, and place antique chair-tables in the seating area.

Keep the rule-book handy

Get the rules for each game printed and keep them ready on each table for the participants to refer to.

Plan a format

Based on your guests’ likes, plan 2 to 3 different types of games. If you play a single card game, do it the tournament-style.

Set card tables

Organise the tables with decks of cards on each table for your guests. Go for funky, colourful or designer packs of cards to keep the festive spirit alive. You can also appoint someone to keep an eye on the score and distribute the cards to give a more formal touch. Do keep prizes ready for the winners.

Food and beverages

This of course is the essential part of your card party. No festival or party can go wrong with the right set of cocktails, mocktails, starters, and desserts. You can opt for traditional Diwali food items or a mix and match of cuisines to treat your guests.

Songs playlist

Music just sets the party mood at one go. Prepare the songs collection that will keep your festive spirit high. Put on the groovy tracks (ghazal, Bollywood tracks) and energize the party vibe.

