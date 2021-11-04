Diwali 2021: Feeling Homesick? Here Are 7 Movies to Make You Feel Closer to Your Loved Ones

Diwali, or the festival of lights, is a time to spend memories with family. Traditions are followed every year. Diwali is a wonderful day when the elders gather for chit-chat, brothers and sisters excitedly await the chance to go out and burst some firecrackers. It’s also a wonderful occasion to snuggle up with your family and watch all the greatest Bollywood classics.

But nothing makes us feel more homesick than being separated from our families around the holidays.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the fact that you won’t be able to spend the holidays with your family, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a collection of films that will undoubtedly strike a chord and make you feel connected to your loved ones.

DILWALE DULHANIYA LE JAYENGE

This is a wonderful film that should not be missed! Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is one of just two Hindi films to be included on the list of the “1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die." The idea of good triumphing over evil is prevalent throughout the film and is described wonderfully here. The movie is also friendly, light-hearted, and all about celebrating life with family and friends.

HUM AAPKE HAIN KAUN

If you want to watch Diwali movies this year, this is an excellent choice. It’s a massive chunk of 90’s Bollywood movies, including both tear-jerking and uplifting parts. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, a remake of Nadia Ke Paar (1982), has been critiqued for being an extended business-class film. Nonetheless, this picture manages to evoke a sense of nostalgia while also bringing families and loved ones closer together.

PIKU

In Shoojit Sircar’s Piku, we’ll go from father-son to father-daughter bond. If you are responsible towards your parents, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Piku is a must watch Irrfan Khan played the lead alongside Deepika in the film. The most difficult link to fathom is that between parents and their children, yet you never know what might bring you closer to them. For Piku, it was a road trip with her father.

DANGAL

This is a feel-good film that also highlights the critical need for women’s empowerment in rural areas of India. Aamir Khan, who portrays a national-level wrestler, has his sights set on winning a gold medal for the country in wrestling. This film effectively captured the emotions of a stern father who only wants the best for his daughters.

DIL DHADAKNE DO

Years after KJo showed us that it’s all about “loving your parents," Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do reminds us that our parents aren’t always correct. However, it also smashed millions of prejudices and re-energized you to grasp the genuine meaning of family values.

KAPOOR AND SONS

Kapoor and Sons was the story of a dysfunctional family in which 90-year-old Amarjeet Kapoor (Rishi Kapoor) wishes to have a family portrait taken. When was the last time you had a family portrait taken? After seeing Kapoor and Sons, you might want to do the same. Take advantage of the chance this Diwali if you are away from your family.

AAJA NACHLE

Aaja Nachle, infused with a festive vibe, is ideal for individuals who enjoy musicals. The musical performances, complex choreography, dazzling clothing, and bursts of colour all contribute to the film’s magnificent grandeur. This film contains just enough drama to keep the storyline interesting.

