Diwali 2021: From Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty to Kiara Advani, These Bollywood Stars Might Inspire Your Deepavali Outfits

Diwali 2021: Here’s a look at your favourite celebrities style that can easily be recreated this Deepavali. (Images: Instagram)

Diwali 2021: This Diwali, take fashion inspiration from your favourite Bollywood stars for a stylish festive look.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is often associated with wealth and happiness. Days before the Hindu festival, people clean and decorate their houses or workplaces to prepare for the big day. On the day of Diwali, houses are decorated with lights, candles and lamps. Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on Diwali. According to the beliefs, worshipping Maa Lakshmi on Diwali brings happiness and prosperity to the house and family members. It is also believed that there will be no shortage of money if you worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the day of Diwali.

This Diwali, take fashion inspiration from your favourite Bollywood stars for a stylish festive look. Here’s a look at your favourite celebrities style that can easily be recreated:

A sequenced satin saree, just like Malaika Arora, would make heads turn at family gatherings. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon gave some major festive goals as she paired a body-hugging dress with sharara and dupatta. (Image: Instagram)
A floral printed skirt paired with a solid colour blouse, like that of Katrina Kaif, could be one of the many outfit options, this Diwali. (Image: Instagram)
Add glam to your saree with a designer blouse. Quit the traditional way to drape a saree, taking inspiration from Shilpa Shetty. (Image: Instagram)
Balloon sleeves are quite trending, you can wear them with a matching blouse, top, or kurta to add more drama to the outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Shilpa is dropping some major ques for Diwali get up. (Image: Instagram)
If you want to keep it subtle this Diwali, Alia Bhatt’s cute lehenga is at your rescue. (Image: Instagram)
And in case you want to sport full glamour, Madhuri Dixit Nene’s gorgeous lehenga is the goal. (Image: Instagram)
Wearing matching colours is too mundane like Kiara Advani, you can try some contrasting colours in your outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Kiara Advani’s green saree with chicken embroidery might encourage you to diversify your saree collection. (Image: Instagram)

first published:November 03, 2021, 07:45 IST