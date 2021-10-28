Diwali 2021: From Organic Rangoli to LED Lights, Tips For Eco-Friendly Festival

Diwali means the festival of lights. One of the biggest and the most important festivals of Hindu Dharma is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. Talking about the thought behind this festival, it is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. As per traditions, the house is decorated and diyas are lit. To celebrate, people also make Rangoli, put up lights, wear new clothes and worship God. In the evening, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh are worshipped and people burst crackers.

However, these crackers cause a lot of pollution around us and harm the environment. And therefore, everyone has been constantly promoting eco-friendly Diwali. Here are some ways you can celebrate an Eco-friendly Diwali and enjoy just as much you did otherwise.

Say no to crackers – Considering the increasing pollution, several state governments have banned bursting crackers. Hence, you can teach children to play with balloons or other toys instead of bursting crackers. They blow and burst them and have fun with each other.

Use Diyas and lights – These days, various kinds of diyas and LED lights are available in the market. Use these, instead of candles, since the latter have petroleum components that harm the environment. LED lights, on the other hand, don’t even use that much electricity.

Make organic rangoli – If you make rangoli with chemical colours, they can pollute the floor. Hence, if you make rangoli with rice or flowers it will not just be traditional and beautiful but also be chemical-free. Rice, turmeric, coffee powder and Kumkum can be used along with petals of rose, marigold, lotus etc.

Organic gifts will be special – Diwali has a tradition of gifting each other things. So if instead of packing your gift with shining polythene, you will use newspaper or handmade paper, people will like it. You can give dry fruits or small plants.

(Disclaimer – the information given in this article is based on general information. News 18 does not confirm them. Consult respective experts before applying them.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.