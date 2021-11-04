Diwali 2021: From Vaastav to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bollywood Movies with the Most Iconic Diwali Scenes

We have inherited from Bollywood the concept of bonding, festivals, and everything in between. Extravagance and Bollywood are inextricably linked. With that, big celebrations of Indian holidays are a must! It has taught us to make every affair as extravagant and as flamboyant as a Bollywood movie, from wearing stunningly beautiful outfits to dancing and singing your heart out with your cousins.

With one of the country’s most beloved festivals here, a look at some of the most famous Diwali sequences in some of Bollywood’s most remembered flicks. This wishlist is all you actually need if you’re a movie fan or simply want to kick back and enjoy a Diwali-themed film this festive season.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR

Don’t we all remember Ishaan from the film Taare Zameen Par? Darsheel Safary’s character is getting ready to head to a dormitory after Diwali. It is one of the most painful sequences in the film, and Darsheel’s grief is brilliantly paired with the festive Diwali mood.

HUM AAPKE HAIN KAUN

This is a perfect illustration of how religious events and family festivities function as binding units for every individual, requiring loyalty, sacrifice, love, and compromise. In the film, there is a joyful celebration of the festival of lights with the advent of a new baby in the family.

VAASTAV

The Diwali celebration is very important in Vaastav because it propels the film ahead. Sanjay Dutt, who portrays a goon in the film, comes back to the chawl to celebrate Diwali with his family. Unsurprisingly, his family does not approve of his life decisions. But this doesn’t stop him from paying them a visit during Diwali, loaded with riches.

KABHI KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM

The title tune of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham provides a peek of how the Raichands celebrate Diwali, with lavish settings, gorgeously clothed women dancing with diyas, and a picture-perfect family. The song’s closing sequence, in which Jaya Bachchan senses Shah Rukh Khan’s presence even before he enters the home, is unforgettable.

AISHA

We wish we had the immaculate style of Sonam Kapoor (Aisha) in this film. Aisha is a realistic girl-next-door who, when it comes to coping with males and her love life, is practically all of us. This brief Diwali scene in the movies depicts her in a stunning lehenga, yet envious of her best friend Arjun’s New York-returned pal, Aarti.

MOHABBATEIN

Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai from the 2000 flick Mohabbatein (2000) is not only set against a Diwali setting but also occurs at a pivotal point in the film. All six leads in the film, who were previously terrified of confessing their feelings in front of Amitabh Bachchan’s character, ultimately do so. Don’t miss King Khan performing the dhol at the climax of the song.

