Diwali 2021: Here’s How to Stay Safe and Healthy in Times of COVID-19

The festival of lights is here! The sight of lamps and candles illuminating the houses, the delicious treats and the warm greetings — are all such welcoming and pleasant glimpses of festivity and togetherness. The pandemic has subdued the vibe of the festival but you can keep your excitement intact. You can have fun and make merry by following some basic guidelines.

One of the most important tips or suggestions is to stay indoors as much as possible and follow strict rules of safety. If safety precautions are observed, the pious festival can be celebrated in full gusto.

Therefore, let’s recap some quick tips on health and safety to ensure a happy and hygienic celebration of Diwali this year:

1. Use only good quality crackers and burst them in open areas only. Keep a safe distance while lighting the cracker to prevent your clothes from catching fire. Keep a fire extinguisher and some water and sand handy.

2. The fireworks result in air and noise pollution. Mishandling of crackers can have a serious negative impact on your sight and hearing and can even cause breathing problems. Hence, one needs to exercise restraint and choose firecrackers for the occasion wisely.

3. Choose right clothes and footwear. Avoid wearing synthetic clothes while bursting crackers or being in close proximity to the activity as they easily catch fire.

4. While it can be difficult, it’s better to avoid overeating during the festival. Instead of one or two heavy meals, intake five to six small meals throughout the day.

5. Keep a first aid kit handy at all times. In case of burn injuries, apply cool water and cool compresses. Ensure you have emergency contact available in case of anything serious.

6. Refrain from applying hand sanitizers before lighting candles. Sanitizers are usually inflammable and can cause serious fire hazards. Wash your hands with soap and water instead, before doing anything which involves fire.

7. Mask is a must so wear one whenever required. In addition to helping you keep the virus at bay, the mask will help you stay clear of pollution as well. When surrounded by a large number of people, wear your mask.

8. Try to celebrate at home with your family and avoid a large gathering. Maintain safe social distancing when meeting people outside. Do not hug or shake hands with anyone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.