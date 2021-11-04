Diwali 2021: Lakshmi Puja Significance, History, Time, Shubh Muhurat, and Puja Vidhi on Deepavali

Autumn has a distinct nip in the air that signals the start of festivities and celebrations across the country. The Hindu festival of Diwali or the festival of lights dates back more than 2,500 years. It is celebrated every year with pomp and show by Hindu communities all around the world. Observed every year on the Amavasya of the Kartik month, Diwali will be observed on November 4 this year.

Diwali is a celebration devoted to Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, worshippers pray to Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth. According to legends, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi visits her worshippers and bestows gifts on them.

There isn’t just one reason to celebrate the five-day celebration. The ancient festival is related to a number of tales in religious scriptures. Many of these legends are about how good triumphs against evil.

For Lakshmi puja on Diwali, most Hindu households adorn their homes and workplace with marigold flowers and ashoka, mango, and banana leaves. It is considered auspicious to have Mangalik Kalash topped with unpeeled coconut on both sides of the home’s main doors. Most pujas are traditionally conducted after a day of fasting. As a reason, on the day of Lakshmi puja, devotees hold a day-long fast. After Lakshmi Puja in the evening, the fast is broken.

Singhada, pomegranate, and quince are presented to Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali. During the pooja, Sitaphal is also placed. Sugarcane is also kept at the Puja Sthan. Water chestnuts are said to be Maa Lakshmi’s favorite. As bhog, Goddess Lakshmi receives kesarbhaat, kheer, and halwa.

LAKSHMI PUJA MUHURTA AND TIMINGS

On Deepavali, Lakshmi Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts roughly 2 hours and 24 minutes. During Pradosh Kaal, when Sthir Lagna reigns, is the finest time for Lakshmi Puja. Sthir implies “fixed," as in “not movable." Lakshmiji will dwell in your home if Lakshmi Puja is performed during Sthir Lagna.

