Diwali 2021: Let’s Pledge to Save Environment and Celebrate Festival of Lights the Eco-friendly Way

Deepawali is said to be the festival of lights, and a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. In a way, it is also the celebration of the awakening and awareness of the Inner Light, which is present within each one of us and has the power to outshine the darkness.In northern India, people celebrate the festival by decorating their home with diyas, rangolis, lights, and they themselves don new clothes.

People visit each other’s houses to exchange sweets and gifts. Deepawali is celebrated after 20 days of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, and this year, the festival of lights will be observed on November 4. Even though bursting crackers is condemned and even prohibited in a couple of states, people still burn them in the evening. Hindus believe that bursting crackers is an integral part of the festival.

Burning firecrackers not only cause air pollution but also a number of health hazards linked to it. Increase self-awareness for restricting burning firecrackers is important, hence, we have to find eco-friendly ways to celebrate the festivals.

Here is how to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali 2021:

SAY NO TO FIRECRACKERS

Goes without saying that parents and teachers should enlighten and convince their children to not burst firecrackers. The air and noise pollution caused due to crackers is not measurable. But in case children are quite adamant, they can burst fewer crackers.

REDUCE ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION

The electronic lights, especially the Chinese ones, consume a lot of electricity, hence it is suggested that you go for the traditional way to celebrate the festival. Light diyas and candles, which are in a way more linked to the festivity. To make the house more vibrant, you can decorate your houses with flowers, LED lamps, LED lights, and rangolis.

ORGANIC RANGOLI COLOUR

Rangolis are a vital part of Diwali celebrations. Pretty and colourful designs make the entrance of our house look beautiful. However, synthetic colours can be dangerous for the environment and unhealthy, hence, they pose serious health issues.

REDUCE PLASTIC

Diwali is the perfect occasion for unapologetic shopping! But shopping means a lot of plastic bags. This Diwali, let’s say ‘No’ to plastic shopping bags rather we should use cloth bags when going out shopping.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.