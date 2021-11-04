Diwali 2021: Treat Yourself a Nutritious, Tasty Sugar-Free Delicacies This Festival of Lights

One of the most important festivals celebrated in the country is here. Diwali is all about bright lights, new clothes, sweets and more. Like any festival in India, Diwali is incomplete without a host of traditional and exotic sweet treats. People distribute, prepare and indulge in a variety of sweetmeats like barfi, laddoo or dry fruit-based desserts.

However, this time can be difficult for sugar conscious and diabetic people. There is still a way to enjoy your favourite desserts as you celebrate the festival of lights. You don’t have to completely forgo sweets, but just need to make small tweaks. You can make your desserts diabetes-friendly and opt for a healthier version of them. Replace sugar with natural sweetener and limit your portions.

Here are some sugar-free options you can for your Diwali celebrations:

Ragi Coconut Ladoo

Made with Ragi (millet) flour, Ragi Coconut Laddu is packed with lots of fibre, minerals and protein. This immensely popular dish is delicious and a great treat for diabetics. Loaded with the goodness of coconut and richness of jaggery and peanuts, this one is a wholesome delight.

Kesari Phirni

A twist to the traditional kheer, this dish is a heart-friendly dessert. Made with the goodness of Kesar (saffron) and sugar-free pellets, you can enjoy the healthy dessert without bothering about your blood sugar level.

Custard Apple Kheer

This one great dish deserves a mention in the list of festive treats. Made with custard apples, coconut milk, nuts and jaggery, this kheer is the kind of dish which is perfect for this season of celebrations.

Apricot Shrikhand

The traditional dessert is such a bright, healthy and filling sweet option. Made with apricots, yoghurt, pistachios, this sugar-free decadent sweet will make you forget about your diabetic woes and you can indulge in it without any worries.

Sandesh

The ideal festive delight of West Bengal, Sandesh’s amazingness cannot be underestimated. Made with cottage cheese and flavored with saffron and cardamom, this is the treat you are looking for this Diwali. The dish can be easily prepared with jaggery and your taste buds will have to make no compromise.

Khaas Malpoi

Made with carrots, khoya, rabri, and ghee, this unique dish is a sugar-free dessert which is not traditionally served on Diwali. It is a must try for another reason. The good news is it is low on sugar and at the same time can be prepared with a healthier substitute like jaggery.

Nachni Barfi

The traditional sweet deserves a healthy twist. This dish promises to give you a wholesome, guilt-free experience. Loaded with the goodness of ragi flour, this barfi is so rich in taste that you will be bound to choose this over other barfis at any Diwali party.

