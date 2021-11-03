Diwali 2021: Useful and Creative Gifts You Can Give Your Loved Ones

Diwali, the festival of lights and togetherness, is round the corner and we already have started planning and preparations. One of the important parts of Diwali preparations is selecting gifts for our friends, family and loved ones. Sharing our love and blessings through gifts or mementoes is a significant ritual of Diwali and hence, it is also called the festival of giving. Gifting and spreading love bring us joy and fulfilment. It also makes our Diwali celebrations memorable.

So, here are some creative and useful gift ideas that can strengthen our bond with the dear and near ones this Diwali.

Customized Goodies

Customized gifts have taken over the market for a few years. If you want to be creative and unique for your Diwali gift, you can always opt for custom made gifts as it will bring an added personal touch to your gifts. There are a variety of gifting options available in the market and there are certain shops and online website that delivers such customized gifts like engraved metal pens, coffee mugs, photo frames, keychains, pen holders.

HOME DECORS

Diwali is also about decorating houses and, hence, beautiful home décor items like painting, doormat, wall-hanging, showpiece, or a simple good luck idol is loved by all. You can opt for any of these gifts if you want it to be useful as well as unique. You can get a wide range of home decor items online that will suit your budget as well.

GO ECO FRIENDLY

Well! people are getting more aware and careful for their environment, hence, opting for eco-friendly gifts are quite in demand these days. By saying that, plants are always an excellent option for gifting as they provide an elegant touch to the place. You can go for Bonsai plants to wish your loved ones good luck and success in careers or gift a snake plant as they are popular for cleaning the air.

DIGITAL PHOTO FRAMES

Digital photo frames serve as a simple yet great option to gift your friends, colleagues and loved ones. This will indeed make for a perfect Diwali gift that will fit into your budget as well.

CROCKERY SET

Since Diwali is an auspicious festival and every corner of the house is decorated, gifting a crockery set would be a great idea to put on the dining table. You can get a wide range of crockery sets in the market as well as online stores.

