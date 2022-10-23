Diwali 2022: 5 Healthy Foods to Help You Detox After Festive Season

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: The festive season is here and it is indeed the ideal time to enjoy your favourite food and sweets. But these foods in excess throughout the festive period can add to your calorie intake. Regardless of whether you are health-conscious or have pre-medical issues, too much oily food or sweets can harm your health. But if you want to detoxify after the holiday season, you are at the right spot.

There are many foods high in vitamins and antioxidants that can help your body to cleanse and detoxify itself. These foods not only help your body eliminate toxins, but they also provide the nutrients that are required to live a healthy life. Here are some of the best foods you can consume post-festive season.

Cabbage

Many celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, have turned to the cabbage soup diet to help them shed pounds. Cabbage, however, is not only effective for weight reduction; it is also a great food for detoxification. Cabbage includes sulforaphane, a substance that aids the body’s defences against toxins, like the majority of cruciferous vegetables (such as broccoli and sprouts). Lemon

There is a solid reason why lemons are a must in many detox diets. First of all, lemons are a fantastic source of the disease-fighting antioxidant vitamin C, which is great for the skin. Citrus fruits can help regulate the body's pH and boost the immune system. Try starting your day with a cup of hot water and a slice of lemon to help your body flush out impurities and cleanse itself.

Fresh fruits are a crucial component of a detox diet since they are abundant in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre while being low in calories. Try increasing your fruit intake and eating a wide variety of fruits if you want clearer skin, shinier hair, and better digestion. The good news is that adding fruit to your diet is simple. As a result, try starting each day with a fresh fruit salad or smoothie. Green tea

Drinking green tea is an excellent way to increase your fluid intake. Fluids are necessary for maintaining the health of our organs and for helping the body remove pollutants. Green tea has a lot of antioxidants and is not just a healthy beverage for losing weight. Green tea use may also shield the liver from illnesses including fatty liver disease, according to research. Beetroot

For individuals who need a quick influx of nutrients to enhance their health, beetroot is the finest choice. The vegetable, which is rich in magnesium, iron, and vitamin C, has recently been acclaimed as a superfood due to its numerous claimed health advantages. Beetroot is the best detox food because it not only benefits skin, hair, and cholesterol levels but also supports liver detoxification. Try incorporating raw beetroot into salads or sipping beetroot juice to reap its health advantages.

