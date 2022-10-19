Diwali 2022: 5 Rangoli Ideas To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi This Year

Diwali, the festival of lights, is fast approaching and we can’t wait to welcome it. People undertake puja and rituals to get heavenly blessings during Diwali and Dhanteras. Apart from that, we also love creating Rangolis around our homes and neighbourhoods, in addition to burning crackers and purchasing new outfits and goodies.

Rangoli, a traditional art form, is a coloured pattern produced on a surface or ground with various items. In addition to colours, dried flour or sand, flower petals, and coloured rice are utilised. The method of making rangoli begins with people selecting their favourite design and gathering articles or supplies to build the design.

Here are some beautiful Rangoli designs to brighten up your Diwali:

Sri Chakra rangoli

A classic spiritual rangoli design is the Sri Chakra rangoli. It is a type of art in which interlaced triangles represent the Goddess Laksmi. Different ghee lights decorate the Sri Chakra kolam in many places in South India. The Hridaya Kamalam is another well-known religious rangoli pattern (Lotus Heart). Om, Swastik, trident, Ganesha, paduka, and other spiritual rangoli designs are also available.

Ideas for geometric or freestyle rangoli designs:

Modern rangoli design concepts include dots, lines, circles, squares, and triangles in the shapes of Om, trident, conch shells, fish, footprints, flowers, leaves, trees, animals, musical instruments, mandanas, and other symbols.

Ideas for eco-friendly rangoli design:

Eco-friendly rangolis and green Diwali are very popular these days. Instead of gulal or coloured sand powders, people build their rangolis with flour, rice (coarse and paste), flower petals, sand, and other ingredients.

Special Dhanteras Rangoli:

A basic circle rangoli for Dhanteras in your house’s hall or elevator hallway is a great choice too. You don’t even need to work hard to get there. You simply need green, white, and orange colours. You may also choose your preferred colour to add to the rangoli. Because it is to be produced at the festival of Dhanteras, it can also be decorated with coins.

Compact Rangoli Ideas:

If you live in an apartment and don’t have much space inside, you may build a pattern rangoli in the lift or gallery area. It is not required to make it large; you may also make it little. Pink, purple, and green rangoli are required to produce this. The pink lotus bloom at the base distinguishes this rangoli.

