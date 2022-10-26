Diwali 2022: Bollywood Power Couples Who Complement Each Other With Their Festive Fashion

There’s nothing more important than ringing in the festivities with your family. Celebrating the festival of lights this year with their loved ones were Bollywood’s power couples including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

Adorning ensembles in myriad colours and silhouettes, the star couples set the perfect mood board for Diwali. From looking dapper in kurta sets to complementing their better half in sarees, these couples were hit on social media. Here’s a look at who wore what this Diwali and made a fashionable impact in festive fashion.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

This being Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first Diwali as a married couple, the duo aced their festive game to the T. Dressed in classic white and gold, the power couple looked cute in their Diwali pictures. Vicky looked dapper in a tone-on-tone embroidered sherwani complementing his beautiful wife and actor Katrina who dazzled in a shimmery beige and gold sheer saree.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor’s candidness and Malaika Arora’s oomph together are the patakha couple of the year. During one of the happening Diwali parties, the duo were seen posing for the shutterbugs in trendy attires. While Malaika Arora looked chic in an Anamika Khanna green co-ord set, Arjun Kapoor aced the desi look in a black kurta set designed by Manish Malhotra. Arjun’s classic look complemented Malaika colourful attire which also features a floor length jacket.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The soon to be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a low key Diwali celebration this year. The star couple were dressed in shades of black and red for the puja ceremony. The black kurta featuring white embroidery on the yoke was adorned by Ranbir, and Alia opted for a fuchsia kurta set with gold detailing. The classic colour combination added festive cheer to their Diwali looks this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Only Kareena Kapoor Khan can make Diwali look glamorous and comfortable at the same time. Holding hubby Saif Ali Khan tight, Kareen looked like the ultimate desi girl in a plain pink kurta set paired with red dupatta with printed gold motifs. Whereas, Saif chose a black and white pyjama set which matched with their boy Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

Adding festive cheer through their smiles and their fashion statements are Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The couple extraordinaire complement each other with their simple styles. Twinkle’s red saree with a gold border and Akshay’s ivory kurta with intricate thread work and prints make for a fine festive look you can take inspiration from.

