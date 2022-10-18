Diwali 2022: Customs and Traditions of Deepavali You Should Know About

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Deepavali is India’s biggest and one of the most important festivals of the year. While Northern India celebrates it to mark the victory of Lord Rama over demon-king Ravana and his return to Ayodhya. Western India celebrates Diwali as the day Lord Vishnu sent demon-king Baali to rule the underworld.

South India marks it as the day Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras and ends with the celebration of Bhai Dooj on the 5th day. This year Lakshmi Puja is on October 24. Like every festival, Diwali has a beautiful set of customs and traditions that makes the celebration even more vibrant.

Here are 5 Diwali customs and traditions you should know about:

The Cleaning Spree

Diwali is incomplete without the pre-Diwali cleaning sprees. Every nook and corner of the house is supposed to shine. According to the beliefs, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha only enter a house that is thoroughly cleaned and well-decorated. However, this is also done to spread positivity and share happiness, with family and guests. After all, a neat and well-decorated home creates the perfect ambience for celebrations.

Shopping

There is no other festival in India that rivals the steep jump in shopping behaviour. Of the five days of Diwali celebrations, Dhanteras is considered auspicious for buying gold and silver. Kitchenware, electronics, gadgets, furniture, clothes, and multiple other gifting options are also sought after. In fact, automobile and new property investments are also heavily considered.

Watch Out For Decor

The festival of lights is incomplete without a vibrant display of lights, flowers, and other beautiful decorations. While the traditional way to go about it is to fill handmade earthen lamps with oil or clarified butter, a gorgeous display of lights works just as well.

Rangoli is another integral part of the decor and is found adorning the entrance of the home. According to Hindu mythology, the festival celebrates the victory of good over evil and the return of Lord Rama with his brother Lakshmana and wife Sita after 14 years in exile.

Exchanging Gifts

Perhaps the most widely practised tradition of the entire festival is sharing the joy of giving gifts. Rows and rows of sweets, dry fruits, food baskets, and other gift hampers decorate the shopping centres. It is the time for families and friends to come together for a grand celebration.

Lakshmi Pooja

On Diwali, people seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha with their entire families. They seek the goddess to bring them and their loved ones wealth, luxury, prosperity, and fortune and for Lord Ganesha to shower the gifts of intellect and wisdom, and remove any obstacles.

